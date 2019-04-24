UNO bookstore introduces pet merchandise to store

Kamrin Baker

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Animals dressed in cute outfits are not a new trend. Doug the Pug and Boo (the World’s Cutest Dog) have made careers out of their fashion forward photos on the internet.

This month, the University of Nebraska at Omaha bookstore in the Milo Bail Student Center recently acted on the same doggone great idea: offering pet merchandise in store.

The new collection comes after a spike in shoppers wanting to purchase UNO-branded items for their furry friends.

“Over the last 6 months or so, we have received a lot of requests for pet items,” said bookstore assistant manager and merchandise specialist Amber Dib. “We started seeing a lot more people coming in, specifically looking for pet and dog items and at times, even buying baby items for their dogs.”

Dib attended a conference in February where she met a vendor who specialized in dog apparel and items.

“They were familiar with our brand and very excited to help us get some items in the store,” Dib said.

The bookstore tweeted about the new merchandise on April 9. Dib said social media posts have prompted an “amazing” response from shoppers.

“A friend told me about the new pet gear in the bookstore, and I was so stoked,” sophomore and dog owner Kylie Squiers said. “My corgi, Polly, loves her new jersey and is going to rep the Mavs with me.”

Six different items are available for purchase both in-store and online. The three apparel items—a jersey, T-shirt and hoodie—average around $30, while three accessories—leashes, collars and bandanas—average at about $17.50 a piece, according to Dib.

Dib said these new items have “been a hit,” highlighting just how much Mav Spirit UNO pets can have, right in time for May commencement or a doggie paddle at the lake this summer.

