UNO athlete killed in hit-and-run

Jared Kennedy

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Freshman Track and Field athlete Merzedes Hart was killed last night in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 6 and 120th Street in Waverly, Nebraska. Lancaster County Sheriffs Office said in a release that Hart was walking in the area when a car struck her and fled the seen.

“The involved vehicle and driver have been located and at the present time no arrests or citations have been issued,” the release said. “The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.”

Hart was a four-year varsity letter winner from Abraham Lincoln High School and secured several school records before joining the UNO Track and Field team.