UNO Art Gallery in the upcoming year

Danielle Meadows

SENIOR REPORTER

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Art Gallery displays several exhibits each semester, showing off a variety of artistic mediums that are certain to im press any student.

Exhibitions are selected each semester by an art faculty com mittee and the gallery coordi nator. With seven exhibits each year, two or three often feature contemporary artists with re gional and national reputations. Additionally, the gallery displays works by UNO art faculty every other year, and mount three ex hibitions of student work each year.

Denise Brady, UNO Art Gallery Coordinator, says these exhibits expose students to the diversity and vitality of contemporary vi sual culture and support the edu cational mission of the School of the Arts.

Shortly after the fall semester begins, a new exhibit will open in the UNO Art Gallery. Start ing Friday, Aug. 25, the Kimmel Harding Nelson Artist Residents Exhibition will be available for viewing. Shown at this exhibit will be a unique combination of paintings, drawings, sculptures and photography. This exhibit closes on Thursday, Sept. 28.

“Three Galleries. Three Shows.” opens on Friday, Oct. 6, show casing work by three different artists. Gail Simpson focuses on sculpture, using cardboard food boxes to mold everyday items into fascinating works of art. Simpson also works with wood in her sculptures, inserting lights inside to project illuminated im ages.

Anything from birds to me teor showers are shown, focusing on natural beauty.

Another sculptor, Aristotle Georgiades, will be on display during this exhibit. Georgiades’

work is often of human scale, using recognizable imagery. His early art is largely inspired by labor history and the changing nature of work as we know it. Georgiades’ latest pieces have featured material reuse and sal vage frequently, as the contrast between permanent and throw- away materials in architecture interests him.

Joel S. Allen, another artist to be featured in this gallery, focuses on textile instillations combined with sculpture. Many of Allen’s pieces feature hand-wrapped and knotted fibers that hang from ceilings in strange shapes – rem iniscent of trees from The Lorax or strange creatures living at the bottom of the ocean. Bold col ors, textures and designs make Allen’s work worthy of check ing out. “Three Galleries. Three Shows.” closes on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Closing out the semester will be the Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art and Bachelor of Fine Arts Thesis and Senior Shows. Thesis student work will be displayed in the UNO Art Gallery, while BASA graduating senior art will be dis played in UNO’s Criss Library. These student-focused displays give UNO artists a well-deserved time to shine. The student shows open Nov. 19 and close Dec. 15.

“These exhibitions are free to all and represent some of the best artworks being made today,” said Brady. “In addition, you’re viewing and supporting the work of your university artists – both faculty and student.”

The hard work of installing and staffing the UNO Art Gallery is done primarily by art students and faculty on campus. Each time a new exhibit comes, those involved help remove the old one – a bittersweet goodbye met with excitement for what comes next.

“The artwork brought to campus cannot be seen anywhere else in the city,” Brady said.

The UNO Art Gallery is located on the main floor of the Weber Fine Arts building near the north entrance. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 10a.m. to 3p.m., also of fering tours by appointment. In addition to these hours, the gal lery also hosts exhibit receptions which take place either late Fri day or Sunday afternoons.

