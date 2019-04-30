UNO announces conclusion of fraternity investigation

Jessica Wade

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) announced this morning the conclusion of the internal university investigation into the fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha’s (Pike) Delta Chi chapter.

“The investigation has concluded, finding the organization in good standing in this matter and resulting in no sanctions,” Associate Director of Media Relations Sam Petto stated in an email.

In a previous email received by the Gateway March 22, Petto announced the suspension of the fraternity had been lifted while the investigation continued. He also stated the fraternity investigation was due to reports of cultural and environmental concerns involving possible violations of university policy.

The investigation lasted more than 100 days and coincided with what was recently confirmed by a source within the fraternity as a Title IX investigation concerning an individual member.

Title IX is a comprehensive federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program. This includes banning sexual harassment, sexual assault, intimate partner violence and stalking.

Additional information about the Title IX investigation has not been given.

