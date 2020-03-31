UNO announces changes to spring commencement ceremonies

Grant Rohan

UNO announced Tuesday, March 31 that Spring 2020 graduates will receive their degrees and be recognized through an online streaming commencement ceremony to observe social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring commencement will continue in the online format on the originally scheduled date of May 8, with about 2,000 students being recognized for their achievements. Students graduating in May and August will also have the opportunity to attend a commencement ceremony in December at Baxter Arena.

“Commencement is a critical event for the UNO community as we recognize the academic achievements of those who have worked so hard to obtain a degree,” said Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. “While the ceremonies this spring will certainly be a change of pace, an online celebration allows us to keep some sense of normalcy in these uncertain times and enables us to provide our graduates with well-deserved recognition.”

For the online graduation format, separate ceremonies will be held for each of UNO’s six colleges and a ceremony for those earning graduate degrees.

Each stream will include remarks from Chancellor Gold, the awarding of the Chancellor’s medal to honor service to the university, and words from the dean of the respective colleges along with a student speaker.

The conferral of degrees will feature each student’s name read aloud during the livestream, along with their photo and degree received.

“As we work through this public health crisis this Spring and Summer, we want students and family to know we are all in this together. UNO is committed to continuing students on their academic journey,” Gold said. “Classes will continue in remote mode Spring and Summer sessions, and we will confer students with their degrees and celebrate their accomplishments in May. We hope some of you can join us in December.”

Additional information:

-Hardcopy and digital copies of diplomas will be provided to each student in May. All diplomas and diploma cases will be provided in a safe and timely fashion.

-Cap and gown are not required, though students can purchase a cap and tassel from the UNO Bookstore if they desire. Students who have already purchased a cap and gown may return one or both to the UNO Bookstore for a refund. As the UNO Bookstore is currently closed, those who wish to make a return should make arrangements by emailing unobookstore@unomaha.edu.

-A program for May 2020 Commencement ceremonies will be available digitally. Print copies will be made available through UNO’s Office of University Communications, please email ucomm@unomaha.edu after the ceremony if you are interested in a hard copy of the program.

For more information, students can visit commencement.unomaha.edu.

