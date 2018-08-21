UNO alumna makes appearance on TV series

Jessica Wade

Editor in Chief

When University of Nebraska at Omaha alumna Kelly Bast filled out a vague application a coworker had found on Twitter to be on a new TV show, she didn’t have high expectations for a response. The next day Bast got a call from the casting producer.

“I filled out that application, which was basically just a survey form asking about contact info and a lot of questions asking how I got started with art,” Bast said, “and for me that was just a lot of talking about how I’ve enjoyed it ever since I could hold a pencil.”

A short time and a Skype interview later, Bast was selected as one of 16 artists for the debut season of Doodle Wars.

A reality competition series, Doodle Wars airs on the subscription-based video service Bluprint. Each episode features two competitors who go head to head in creative challenges, competing for $5,000.

Bast traveled to New York at the end of June for filming.

“It’s super surreal for me because I work in this world already, just on a much smaller scale,” she said. “Normally, I’m the one behind the camera watching behind the scenes. It’s weird when you’re the one the spotlight is on.”

Besides having a chance to show off her artistic abilities through the creation of 3-D chalk art, Bast also has an inside view of the reality television process. One of the things she discovered—the necessity of retakes.

“When they were shooting video we actually had a lot of problems with audio because there’d be a helicopter or a person drilling outside,” Bast said. “There was one point when they were asking ‘how do you feel’, and I’m like, ‘yeah, I’m a little bit nervous I guess’ and then I had to repeat that maybe five times. And I wasn’t really that nervous before, but now I’ve said it five time and now I’m really nervous.”

Bast works as a Brand and Communications Coordinator at Emspace + Lovgren, and is very much in her element when creating art.

“When we were doing the interviews, there were all these lights, and cameras, and the camera guys are staring at you and the lights are so hot and you’re just kind of sweating—that was probably the most intense part,” Bast said. “During the competition itself I was totally at peace, in my element, just drawing.”

Bast is featured in episode 5 of Doodle Wars, which aired Aug. 20, 2018.

