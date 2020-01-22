Union Omaha adds former Omaha men’s soccer player to roster

Jack Hoover

Fans of Maverick men’s soccer will likely find some familiarity with Omaha’s newest professional soccer team, Union Omaha.

At club’s inception on May 1, 2019, it was announced that former Omaha men’s soccer coach Jason Mims would be the very first coach of the team. During his time at UNO, Mims led his team to the Summit League title game twice, winning it once in 2017.

Now at Union Omaha, Mim’s team announced their first 13 club signings on Jan. 14. As the players were announced throughout the day on social media, one of the last signings announced was that of midfielder Xavier Gomez.

As one the team’s first marquee signings, the signing of Gomez helped to establish the Union Omaha team with the local fans and community in the city. Gomez brings in good deal of name recognition to Maverick soccer fans, as he graduated from the university in 2017 and was an integral part of the team’s 2017 Summit League title.

Before coming to Omaha, Gomez was drafted by Minnesota United as the No. 41 pick in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Shortly after being drafted, Gomez joined the Lansing Ignite of in the USL League One where he would go on to make 27 appearances and score three goals.

When Lansing folded following the 2019 season, it was suspected that Gomez would return to Omaha to pair up once again with his former college coach in Mims. Those suspicions were confirmed with the official club announcement on Jan. 14.

Alongside Gomez, a wealth of other talented players will be joining Union Omaha for their inaugural season. One other local connection on the roster at the moment is that of defender Damia Viader. Viader joins Union Omaha from Iowa Western Community College, where he played 18 games and scored nine goals to go along with 12 assists.

In addition to the local talent, there will also be some international flavor on the first roster, as Union Omaha also announced the signings of midfielder Tobias Otieno who comes to the club from Gor Mahia FC in the Kenyan Super League. The rest of the signings comprise of players from the college and USL ranks.

The roster of Union Omaha remains to be fully filled, so the coming months, there remains the possibility of coach Mims adding even more local talent to the team. All additional signings will likely be completed before the team’s very first game as they open up on the road to play the League One affiliate of MLS expansion side Inter Miami.

