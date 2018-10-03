Top fall fun things to do in Omaha

Kassidy Brown

CONTRIBUTOR

With Fall in full swing, everyone’s ready to go out in sweaters and celebrate the season! There’s tons of fun things to do for Fall that you can experience with your friends and family. Movies, haunted houses, and pumpkin patches are among the many things you can do to get into the Halloween and Fall season.

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch

Vala’s opened for the season on Sept. 15 and people have been flooding in. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re with kids, friends or your significant other. Going on the hayrack ride to pick pumpkins is a big staple at the pumpkin patch. And you can’t forget to grab a fresh cookie cone before you leave.

Haunted Hollow

Haunted Hollow has been an official Omaha tourist attraction for quite a while. If you’re really into jump scares, gore and everything Halloween–Haunted Hollow is perfect. Open until Oct. 31, make sure you go and experience it for yourself for that adrenaline rush.

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus is synonymous with Halloween. It’s a movie that’s fun for the whole family and will get you into the Halloween spirit. Three witches from Salem are brought back to life on Halloween night and wreak havoc among the small town, looking for children. It’s a fan favorite for everyone no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

Midnight showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Alamo Drafthouse is well known for having lots of special showings for popular movies. A big one that’s happening on multiple nights during October, are midnight showings of Rocky Horror Picture Show. The cult classic is definitely one to be experienced the proper way–at midnight, in costumes, throwing rice and singing along to all of the songs.

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween

The TV station, formerly known as ABC Family, has been the most popular during Halloween. It used to be only 13 nights, but has upped the ante and made it for the whole month of October. During the month, Freeform will be playing classic and new Halloween movies such as, “The Addams Family,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and many more. Since it is a family friendly channel, there won’t be too many jump scares or anything too gory for the younger kids.

Bellevue Berry Farm

The Bellevue Berry Farm, located in Bellevue near Eagle Hills golf course, is a fun environment where there’s something for everyone. They have two haunted attractions, a haunted house and a haunted hayrack ride and also other fun mazes. When you aren’t going through the mazes, you can go through the berry patch and pick some berries.

Mystery Manor

Mystery Manor is another haunted house, located in downtown Omaha, and is supposedly actually haunted. The story goes, that when you get to the end of the walk through, some visitors see a woman. They assume it’s an employee, but others around say they’ve never saw her. It is said to be the ghost of the original owner’s wife, Greta. Many witnesses have said it is to be seen to be believed.

There are so many fun activities to do during the Fall–especially with Halloween just around the corner. It’s very easy to find something you love when there’s a wide range of things to do during the season.

