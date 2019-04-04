Through the Lens: UNO’s 3D-printed prosthesis

View this post on Instagram

Join us for our 2nd annual Run the Press 5K walk/run! The race will begin at 9 a.m at Memorial Park. You can register for the race here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/26KH5KR To complete your registration, Venmo the fee to sg-uno-agencies with the subject line “Gateway 5K.” Ages 5 and under are free Ages 6-11: $10 Adults: $25 We look forward to seeing you!