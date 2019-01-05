NewsPolitics Through the Lens: Sen. Elizabeth Warren comes to Council Bluffs Jan 4, 2019 0 27 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 8 An attendee wears an "Elizabeth Warren 2020" pin. Photo by Maria Nevada. Kara Eastman greets attendees. Photo by Maria Nevada/The Gateway Charlie McConkey, Democratic member of the Iowa House of Representatives, introduces Sen. Warren. Photo by Maria Nevada/The Gateway Attendees listen to Sen. Warren speak. Photo by Maria Nevada/The Gateway Sen. Warren speaks to attendees, fist in air. Photo by Maria Nevada/The Gateway Attendees take videos of Sen. Warren's speech. Photo by Maria Nevada/The Gateway The crowd applauds for Sen. Warren. Photo by Maria Nevada/The Gateway Maria Nevada PHOTO EDITOR Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail