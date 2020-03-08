Editor's PickOnline Exclusives Through the lens: Omaha Women’s Day March 2020 Mar 8, 2020 0 148 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Kamrin Baker EDITOR IN CHIEF Some photos may include strong or graphic language. 1 of 40 Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Emcee Rachel Fox welcomes the crowd. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Speakers Daisy Sudderth (left), Fatima Flores-Lagunas (middle) and Avalisa Gallo (right) prepare to engage with the crowd. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Flores-Lagunas "snaps" in solidarity. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Flores-Lagunas, a field organizer and social justice warrior, delivers her speech. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Members of the crowd listen to the event speakers. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway A border collie named Sawyer dons a themed badge. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Event-goers peruse merchandise sold on-site. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Gallo, member of the Mayor's LGBTQ advisory board, encourages the crowd. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Gallo's shoes glisten on stage. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Democratic Senate candidate Alisa Shelton joins the crowd. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Sudderth, Miss Omaha Teen USA, delivers a speech about growing up as a young woman of color. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Sudderth's tiara glows in the afternoon sun. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Congressional candidate Kara Eastman marches with her team. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Marchers gather for the annual Omaha Women's Day March in Turner Park. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail