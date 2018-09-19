Through the lens: NetWar 35.0

NetWar Through the Lens
Maria Nevada
PHOTO EDITOR
Hundreds of gamers lined the floor of the Baxter Arena Sept. 7 and 8 for
every video game lover’s dream: NETWAR 35.0.
NETWAR is a large-scale gaming event that runs non-stop for 26 hours.
Attendees brought their own computers and consoles, prepared for over a full day
of video game bliss. Popular games such as Fortnite, League of Legends and Diablo 3
were among the many players could choose from.
Thousands of dollars in prizes from the raffle were handed out to those who
attended the event. Proceeds from the event were donated to the American
Foundation for Suicide Prevention.