Through the lens: Mulhall’s hosts annual Earth Day event

On April 13, Omaha tree huggers gathered at Mulhall’s for its annual Earth Day event.

Visitors could enjoy a variety of activities like listening to local musician Jocelyn perform live, snack on goodies from Coneflower Creamery, Stirnella and Myrtle & Cypress, complete crafts, and of course, shop for some new succulents.

Sarah Vanek, the Education and Outreach Manager at Mulhall’s, is one of the brains behind this annual operation.

“I get to put together a lot of fun events all to help bring the community together and share our passion for the beauty of the natural world,” Vanek said. “It’s a way for us to celebrate the planet and welcome in another beautiful season.”

Other special activities included a visit from the Omaha Bee Club and some members of its hive, a community earth weaving project and a Plant ID quiz complete with prizes.

UNO student Samantha Weideman was one of many in attendance.

“As thrilled as I was to eat Coneflower and listen to Jocelyn, it was so heartwarming interacting with the people who were so passionate about their booths, like the beekeepers,” Weideman said. “I’ve been to the event two years, and I intend to go back as long as I’m in Omaha.”

Whether guests were ready to renovate their backyards, hungry for ice cream, or just came to smell the flowers, Mulhall’s provided the perfect landscape.

“It’s always so much fun to see the community come together to help us celebrate – with people of all ages enjoying the afternoon in the greenhouse,” Vanek said.

