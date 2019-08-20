EntertainmentArts & EntertainmentEditor's PickPhotos Through the lens: Maha Festival 2019 Aug 20, 2019 0 170 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Kamrin Baker EDITOR IN CHIEF Kylie Squiers PHOTO EDITOR 1 of 37 Attendees ride the Werner Wheel Friday night. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Snail Mail performs on the side stage at Maha. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter communicates beside the stage. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Courtney Barnett performs on Friday evening's Maha festivities. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Hands bounce in the crowd during Maha. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway A boy plays with a Jenga set in the community village. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Attendees pose in the photo/video booth sponsored by JBL. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Matt Maeson performs at Maha on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway An artist spray paints the outside of the Mayflower MaMo truck. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway A Maha attendee sits for a henna tattoo in the community village. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway An attendee played in Get Checked Omaha's peach pit. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway A nonprofit encourages suicide prevention awareness at the community village. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Local artist Joy O'Conner sells her ceramic jewelry at Mini HutchFest. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Attendees shop at Mini HutchFest. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway A skateboard ramp sponsored by Rabble Mill and the Bay was available to children. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway An attendee traces her friend's shadow at the Joslyn Art Museum's booth. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Attendees dance in the silent disco attraction. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Duckwrth dances on stage during his set at Maha. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Duckwrth performs at Maha Saturday evening. Photo by Kylie Squires/the Gateway Duckwrth sings to an enthusiastic crowd. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Maha volunteers made sure attendees composted and recycled as needed. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Maha audience members chant in anticipation for Lizzo's performance. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Matt & Kim take the stage. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Kim Schifino of Matt & Kim plays drums with passion. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Kim Schifino of Matt & Kim plays the drums. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Matt & Kim bring out a large unicorn blow-up float during their set. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Matt Johnson of Matt & Kim performs on stage. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Kim Schifino of Matt & Kim performs wildly. The set included blow-up dolls and balloons. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Matt Johnson of Matt & Kim belts out lyrics on Maha's second evening of concerts. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Concert-goers wait for Lizzo to take the stage. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Lizzo takes the stage with "Cuz I Love You" as the headliner of the Maha festival. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Concert-goers take photos and videos during Saturday night's performances. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Lizzo sings out to the crowd. Photo by Kylie Squiers/the Gateway Lizzo performs at Maha. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Lizzo takes the stage with sass. Photo by Kamrin Baker/the Gateway Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail