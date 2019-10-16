Editor's PickOnline ExclusivesPhotos Through the lens: Homecoming 2019 Oct 16, 2019 0 67 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 25 A performer stuns the audience at the annual Drag Show and Lip Sync Battle. Photo by Timothy Eaves/the Gateway Student Involvement Director Bill Pickett performs at the Drag Show. Photo by Timothy Eaves/the Gateway A performer sings on stage in the Milo Bail Student Center during the Drag Show. Photo by Timothy Eaves/the Gateway An audience member showers a performer with praise-- and dollar bills at the Drag Show. Photo by Timothy Eaves/the Gateway Shimmering under the spotlight, a performer embraces the audience at the Drag Show. Photo by Timothy Eaves/the Gateway Jim Wand's hypnotist show is a Homecoming tradition. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Hypnotized students act in accordance with Wand's show at UNO. Photo by Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Comedian Patrick Holbert visited campus to perform his routine "Punch Line Drunk Tour." Photo by Andre Sessions/the Gateway Students laugh at Holbert's show in the Milo Bail Student Center. Photo by Andre Sessions/the Gateway Holbert performs on stage to a laughing audience. Photo by Andre Sessions/the Gateway Students shop for discounted clothes at Clothing and Qdoba For A Cause. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway The men's soccer team plays North Dakota State University during Homecoming Week. Photo by Stephanie Veloso/the Gateway Soccer players share a moment between plays. Photo by Stephanie Veloso/the Gateway Ugo Tritz gets his feet on the ball during a game against NDSU. Photo by Stephanie Veloso/the Gateway The Mavericks gain control in their game Oct. 12. Photo by Stephanie Veloso/the Gateway The Mavericks take Alabama Hunstville at the first hockey game of the season. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway The Mavericks won 6-1 to Alabama Hunstville. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Homecoming Royalty finalists were recognized at the first hockey game of the year. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Homecoming winners Haji Salad and Brooke Wegner smile after receiving their special recognition. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway The women's volleyball team plays Purdue Fort Wayne on Oct. 13. Photo by Robbie McEvoy/the Gateway Volleyball player Anna Blaschko serves against Purdue Fort Wayne. Photo by Robbie McEvoy/the Gateway UNO's pep band, the Maverick Machine, plays at the volleyball game on Oct. 13. Photo by Robbie McEvoy/the Gateway Members of the volleyball team celebrate together. Photo by Robbie McEvoy/the Gateway Junior Claire Mountjoy leads her team in celebration. Photo by Robbie McEvoy/the Gateway Students enjoy snacks and entertainment at Fiesta on the Plaza, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Photo by Anthony Johnson/the Gateway Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail