NewsCampus NewsPhotos Through the Lens: Homecoming 2018 Nov 1, 2018 0 54 Through the Lens: Homecoming 2018 1 of 19 A funnel cake is fished out of hot oil. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Delaney Bray sits for a face painting. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Students line up in front of a food truck in the light of the sunset. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Taylor Partusch wears a tall balloon hat. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Goodrich students Aya Yousuf, Andrew Stone, and Fernando Ruvalcaba join the Fiesta in the Plaza. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Eric Perez enjoys a meat skewer. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway A student holds a plate with a pupusa. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Dean Michael Hilt greets Dr. Jonathan Bejamin-Alvarado. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Students are crowned homecoming royalty. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway The chosen homecoming royalty are presented to the crowd at Baxter Arena. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Students cheer on the Mavericks at the match against Notre Dame. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Members of Queer and Trans Services perform at the annual Drag Show. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Host Jiggly Caliente performs, sitting on the runway. Photo by Avery Cook. Queer & Trans Services members are crowned after the drag show. Photo by Avery Cook. "Natasha" performs "Never Enough" from the Greatest Showman. Photo by Avery Cook. "Katya" performs an emotional piece honoring victims of school shootings. Photo by Avery Cook. Students fill the bleachers to watch teams compete in the annual Homecoming Battleship tournament. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway A student is splashed in her canoe. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Connor Beebe and Megan Wade, Gateway Staff, compete in the tournament. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Maria Nevada Photo Editor