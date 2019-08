Kamrin Baker

EDITOR IN CHIEF

Over the first weekend in August, the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, Iowa was home to the fifth annual Hinterland Music Festival. With over 20 artist performances, ample food vendors, vast campgrounds and blow-up couches, festival-goers had plenty of activities for the long weekend.

Below is a photo gallery from the Gateway’s time at Hinterland.

