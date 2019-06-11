EntertainmentArts & EntertainmentEditor's Pick Through the lens: 2019 Omaha Summer Arts Festival Jun 10, 2019 0 138 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Maria Nevada DIGITAL IMAGERY SPECIALIST 1 of 8 Akeem Ayanniyi, a 9th-generation drum maker and player, plays among his wares. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Handcrafted aluminum metal planes, by Sompit Xia and Shao Lin Xia, dangle above the heads of festival attendees. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway A henna artist carefully applies henna on an attendee at Jay's Henna booth. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway A couple sit for a caricature portrait. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Shera Baumel draws a cactus on the street. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway A couple dances to a band playing. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Kathryn Diaz, of Elk Enterprises, carves a candle in front of attendees. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Larry Baasch, of The Blacksmith Shop, hammers out a piece of metal. Photo by Maria Nevada/the Gateway Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail