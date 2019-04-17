Editor's PickOnline ExclusivesPhotosStudent Life Through the lens: 2019 Holi Festival Apr 16, 2019 0 39 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Avery Cook CONTRIBUTOR 1 of 13 On Sunday, April 14, the UNO Indian Student Association hosted their annual Holi Festival in the Pep Bowl. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Students dance in the haze of colors. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Each attendee was given powdered paint for the event. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Attendees gather to throw their colors in the air. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Friends finger-paint colors onto one another. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Attendees participate in the Holi Festival. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Attendees participate in the Holi Festival. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Attendees participate in the Holi Festival. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Attendees participate in the Holi Festival. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Attendees participate in the Holi Festival. Photo by Avery Cook/the Gateway Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Google Plus Share Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail