Thrilling and chilling Netflix shows

Kassidy Brown

CONTRIBUTOR

Netflix is how people today watch their favorite shows. Whether it’s a Netflix Original Series or a show on TV, there’s something for everyone–especially for the lovers of all things scary and thrilling.

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

“The Chilling Adventures Sabrina” launched on Netflix, on Oct. 26. It’s based off the characters from the Archie Comics, the show follows a teenage girl named Sabrina, who’s half witch and half mortal. She must sign away her soul to the devil on her 16th birthday and the show follows how the decision she makes affects her life.

The show isn’t for the faint of heart as the subject material is pretty dark and scary, which is why the streaming service gave it a TV-14 rating.

“Hemlock Grove”

“Hemlock Grove” is another Netflix Original Series and just like Sabrina, the subject material is very dark and even more so. The show follows the new kid Peter, and future billionaire, Roman, as they try to solve a string of grisly murders.

It’s more of a supernatural show with vampires, werewolves and psychic. It’s very gory and not for a person who dislikes blood. Though it was canceled after three seasons, it’s a show to consider.

“American Horror Story”

This show is a given when it comes to shows that terrify you. Ever since season one, the goal of the show is to scare or spook its viewers. Every season the series follows a different plot and different characters. Seasons two and four take place in the 1960’s and the 1950’s.

The newest season has been the most anticipated, combining two of the most popular seasons in the series. The gore is also evident in most of the seasons. Season seven includes many popular phobias, so if you have a fear of clowns, season seven might not be the one for you.

The good thing about the show is you don’t have to watch the seasons in order. Since each season is different, it’s an easy show to understand and get into.

“Bates Motel”

This show is the prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. It follows how Norman Bates became the came to be in the infamous movie. It’s a crime/psychological thriller series and is very interesting for people who enjoy shows like that.

The show gives a deeper explanation about Normans relationship with his mother and his estranged brother. “Bates Motel” has a modern twist compared to the movie it’s based off of, which is a fun addition to the show.

“The Haunting of Hill House”

“The Haunting of Hill House” is probably the perfect show for anyone who likes to be scared. The show flashes from the past to present, showing how the family’s old house traumatized the family.

Most viewers who have seen the show say they couldn’t make it through the first couple of episodes. If horror movies and jump scares are something you enjoy and like, “The Haunting of Hill House” is a show perfect for you.

Comments

comments