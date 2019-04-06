The look for less – Spring fashion ideas for women

Megan Schneider

CONTRIBUTOR

Spring has officially sprung in the world of fashion. A new season brings an opportunity to dress up a new wardrobe. Bright colors, pastels and floral prints can certainly bring a little sunshine during an April shower. For a future shopping trip, use this curated list of spring fashion finds to prepare for new garments to bring home.

Patterns and Prints

Gingham, stripes, ruffles, and chambray are a few patterns and prints that are on trend in the springtime. Pairing a print with a neutral colored piece of clothing is a technique to add a pop of color for any outfit. Stripes and chambray prints can be worn casually, or dressed up for a night out on the town.

Rompers and Jumpsuits

Local boutiques tend to have the best variety of pieces for spring that will last for seasons to come. Rompers and jumpsuits are staple items to incorporate into a feminine wardrob. Target, Four Sisters Boutique and Luvbird Boutique are a few stores to visit for a spring shopping trip in Omaha.

Dresses

A floral dress is a nice accessory to sport at the office on a sunny day. Long, flowy dresses are beautiful to wear for holidays like Easter or an upcoming graduation party. Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service for women, showed how to style five different dresses using various accessories and shoes on its website.

Rain Jackets and Lightweight Coats

A stylish rain jacket or trench coat will come in handy with an umbrella on a wet, dreary spring day. A beige trench coat is a bold showstopper when traveling around the city. Lightweight coats are nice to have when temperatures become brisk at night. Zara and H&M are two retailers who design jackets fashionably well.

Shoes and Accessories

Mules, sandals, loafers and espadrilles are all types of footwear to slip on this season. Statement earrings and rings from BaubleBar will add a little sparkle to any jewelry collection. Crossbody and tote purses also nice accents to have for every day wear.

Bold, bright colors mixed with neutral pastels create a beautiful statement for spring fashion. Lavender and pink are two colors that are perfect pastels this season, according to The Oprah Magazine. With any spring trend, it’s important to add a unique twist that’s personal for every woman’s own style.

Comments

comments