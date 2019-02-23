The Green New Deal pushes for socialist values, signals alarming shift in Democrat Party values

Ryan Jaeckel

CONTRIBUTOR

Democrats have been quiet when it comes to what their party believes in. But thanks to a young congresswoman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the reformed Democratic party platform is finally surfacing. It’s only fitting that the “future of the Democratic party,” as DNC chairman Tom Perez said in a radio interview back in July 2018, is pushing the party in a new progressive, or socialist, movement.

To push this new movement, Ocasio-Cortez recently introduced a new bill, one she has talked about since her election win. The Green New Deal would focus on a change in the way the United States produces power, decreases the release of emissions by fighting “climate change,” create millions of high-wage jobs and promote justice and equality.

As she made the announcement of the Green New Deal, an FAQ for the bill was posted online. The same FAQ was sent to NPR. This FAQ was a rough draft according to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet. The FAQ was removed from her website and advisors and members of her stafffrantically started posting statements on the “doctored” or wrong FAQ’s and Green New Deal resolutions being shared through social media. The real FAQ would be the bill itself, according to Ocasio-Cortez.

The Green New Deal, if passed through both Houses of Congress, would mirror FDR’s New Deal from the Great Depression but takes a more progressive or socialist route.

In a “10-year national mobilization effort,” the Green New Deal would build smarter power grids; upgrade all existing buildings and construct new buildings that achieve maximum energy and water efficiency; remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and agricultural sectors; ensure business persons are free from unfair competition; and provide higher-education, high-quality health care and safe, affordable, and adequate housing to all.

The “Green New Deal” does nothing but give the government more control over the American people. These “policies” will also change America from a booming economic powerhouse into one of the highest poverty-stricken countries. Unemployment is below four percentin over half of the country and tech companies like Tesla have started revolutionizing the way cars are made.

For those who don’t remember their American history, FDR’s New Deal was created to help Americans through the Great Depression. The Green New Deal will put us into another Great Depression by being unable to pay for it.

Ocasio-Cortez is backing her bill so much, she doesn’t want any help from private companies. Recently Amazon pulled their new headquarters from New York due to “a number of state and local politicians [making it] clear that they oppose our presence,” according to Amazon’s statement.

Ocasio-Cortez has been tweetingrecently about how the overall deal was bad for New Yorkers due to a tax cut Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made with the company. Because of this, some Democrats have been slamming Ocasio-Cortez on her views of the situation. Amazon’s “HQ2” was to bring 25,000 jobs to Long Island.

Recently, some Democrat officials have been evasive when asked about the Green New Deal. On Thursday Sen. Bob Menendez threatened to call Capitol police on a reporter from The Daily Caller when he was asked if he supported the bill, according to Fox News.

If anything, the Green New Deal shows Americans that Democrats are now socialist, they believe in entitlements, will play identity politics and do not care how hard Americans work to provide for themselves. They would much rather push their own agenda than the agenda of the American people. Hopefully this bill will get shutdown when Sen. Majority leaderMitch McConnellforces a vote on the Senate floor. In the words of our president, “America will never be a socialist country.”

Comments

comments