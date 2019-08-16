The Gateway’s guide to Maha

Samantha Weideman

DIGITAL EDITOR

If you’ve been around Aksarben the past few days, you may have noticed people setting up stages in Stinson Park; and if you’ve lived in Omaha for a while, you know Maha Festival is upon us. With a killer lineup and some incredible vendors, this year’s Maha will be a crowd-pleaser. Read on for more details about this year’s festival.

Can’t-miss acts

Lizzo is headlining this weekend and is sure to make an electrifying impression on Askarben. You still have time to catch her Tiny Desk Concert (or watch it for the fifth time) before she hits the stage at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Other acts gracing Omaha’s presence are Jenny Lewis, Matt Maeson, Courtney Barnett, Matt and Kim and Snail Mail. Maha’s lineup is also packed with local artists: Sharkweek, Esencia Latina Band, Beach Mai, Domestic Blend and Muscle Cousins.

Bites

When hunger strikes, choose from a plethora of food trucks and stands serving local fare with vendors like Attack-A-Taco, Dante, Le Bouillon and The Blackstone Meatball. Those seeking traditional festival fare can stop by Sweet Treats’ truck for funnel cakes, fried Oreos, cotton candy and more.

Vendors/Experiences

Opening night festivities and Maha Discovery have passed, but the experiences are far from over. If you’re in an artful mood, go to the MaMO (Mayflower MObile) for a mobile art gallery experience or visit the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts’ station to create your own instruments. For a sneak peek of all this year’s hutchFEST has to offer, peruse mini hutchFEST and visit vendors like hutch, Made in Omaha and Scout: Dry Goods and Trade. Craving a more traditional festival experience? Take a spin on the Werner Wheel.

Cool extra details:

-Maha is a low-waste event; take your reusable water bottle (use Maha’s free fill station) and throw your waste in the proper receptacles on-site.

-Visit the community village to get connected with Omaha’s nonprofit organizations.

-American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be on-site Friday and Saturday for attendees who are deaf or hard of hearing.

-Maha prepared a Code of Conduct and Sexual Harassment Policy with the Women’s Fund of Omaha, so if you feel unsafe, reach out to Maha staff or call the Maha Dedicated Safety Hotline at 402.982.8200.

For Maha’s full lineup of artists, vendors and experiences, click here.

