The Gateway’s 5K fundraiser supports future journalists

Cassie Wade

ONLINE REPORTER

The Gateway’s second annual “Run the Press” 5K fundraiser will be at Memorial Park on Saturday, April 13.

The event raises funds for the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) official student newspaper, which is available in print and online.

Josie Loza, the Gateway’s publications manager, said the 5K fundraiser provides a creative and fun way to bring Gateway supporters together while raising funds to continue the on-campus program, which has experienced a loss in funds in recent years due to a decline in ad revenue sales.

The publication provides news, entertainment, sports and events coverage to students, faculty and staff on UNO’s campus as well as opportunities for students to build a portfolio, pursue leadership positions as editors and earn college credit.

Megan Schneider, a journalism and media communications major, is earning applied internship credit through the Gateway. Schneider said her experiences through the publication provide her and other journalists with the ability to express their styles through writing.

“The Gateway gave me the confidence I needed to succeed in the media industry before I graduate,” Schneider said.

Sophie Ford, a UNO alumna and former editor-in-chief at the Gateway, said her experience with the publication helped set her apart from other applicants pursuing careers within the communications field.

“During my interviews for jobs, I was able to draw back on the experience the Gateway had provided me, such as writing, graphic design, leadership and handling deadlines under pressure,” Ford said.

Support the next generation of journalists by registering for “Run the Press” here.

To learn more about the 5K, click here.

