Tax reform’s affects on UNO students

Grant Sobetski

With sweeping federal tax reform being proposed, UNO students will see both immediate changes and long-term effects.

Both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate released tax plans the first week of November that open discussions about the scrapping of certain tax deductions for student loan interest and healthcare expenses, lowering the corporate tax rate, changing the tax rate for certain small businesses, widening the gap of wealth inequality, increasing the deficit and repealing the estate tax.

Under the proposed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by the House, a deduction would be discarded for borrowers who pay $2500 or less in student loan interest, along with a deduction for certain medical expenses. The Senate’s version would keep these deductions.

For University of Nebraska at Omaha students with student loans, proposals like this could mean a lost opportunity to save money in the future as they pay off their loans.

The cutting of the medical expense deduction could cause “huge damage” to the health insurance market, creating more uninsured Americans while adding to the cost of medical expenses, said Dr. Zhigang Feng, an associate professor at UNO who teaches economics and business administration. He is currently working on a research project about U.S. health care policy and its effects on a macroeconomic scale.

Without any remedying action by Congress, damage would be seen through the loss of “risk-sharing” in the health insurance market as younger, healthier people leave, making it more difficult for the sicker, older population to pay for their medical expenses, Feng said.

While younger UNO students may benefit from this, they will inherit a health insurance market that is even more expensive and turbulent once they are older.

