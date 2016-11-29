Taleah Williams soars in Rio: UNO track and field athlete competes in Paralympics

Daylee Olson

CONTRIBUTOR

Sand flies. As the sand settles Taleah Williams emerges from the long jump pit, brushes off her practice gear and makes her way back to her coach.

For some, working out is a hobby, but for Williams it is another day in the office.

“I told her it was solely her decision whether or not she wanted to do it,” said Chris Richardson, University of Nebraska-Omaha track and field head coach, “but I said it would be a great opportunity and a potentially once in a life time opportunity.”

Williams is a 19-year old UNO track and field student athlete, and now a 2016 USA Paralympic Track and Field competitor.

Williams comes from a rather large family of two brothers and five sisters. Her mom played an integral role in getting Williams to Rio, along with Richardson and the obvious: William’s talent.

Williams isn’t a newbie to the jumping pit, she started in the third or fourth grade for Optimus Track, a children’s track club located in Norfolk, Nebraska, where Williams grew up and attended high school at Norfolk Senior High.

Although the pit is a home away from home for Williams, she says “I didn’t even know anything about the Paralympics until April 2016.” This was a mere two months before the big show.

A unique situation with a stranger brought the idea to Richardson’s radar.

“At the indoor conference champions we were in the middle of long jump and one of the officials came up to me and asked about her past,” Richardson said “After telling him, he asked us if we have ever thought about the Paralympics before.”

Richardson said he had to get back to coaching Williams-because she was in the long jump finals. A short time later the official came up and gave him contact information to Cathy Sellers.

Sellers is the associate director of high performance for the U.S. Paralympic Track & Field Program according to the U.S. Paralympics website.

One week later Sellers contacted Richardson and ex-pressed interest in Williams. Richardson told Williams one day at practice that it was a possibility and a life changing one at that. Williams took that information home to discuss with her mother.

William’s mother then asked some questions of Richardson, who had a bit of experience with athletes at that level having already been the UNO head coach for three years.

“They contacted Cathy and from there they got the ball rolling and never looked back,” Richardson said.

The ball rolled indeed. After the discussion in April, Williams went to California in May to train and a meet in Chicago in June where athletes get classified.

Williams said he went to Charlotte, North Carolina in the beginning of July for the trials. “They picked the team the day after we competed and I made it.”

At the end of August, Williams traveled to Houston to train and get processed. After a week in Houston, it was time for the big show, and the long flight to Rio, 10 hours to be exact.

“I was really surprised at how many athletes there were and in the actual venue how many people were watching,” Williams said. “The most challenging part of this whole process was being comfortable around new people.”

Williams placed fifth in the long jump in Rio.

Although Williams did not leave Rio with a medal, she did leave with three suitcases of USA gear, several job and career opportunities, a memorable story and an unforgettable experience.

“I will most definitely be trying out for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo,” Williams said.