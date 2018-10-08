The Symphonic Wind Ensemble rehearses for their next performance

Megan Fabry

Music filled the ballroom of the Milo Bail student center as talented UNO instrumentalists performed for family members and friends Sept. 28.

The Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the University Band performed a variety of songs for every music lover to enjoy. Each band played four pieces they had been preparing for several weeks.

Karen Fannin is a professor at UNO and the conductor of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble. It is her job to guide her students with the assistance of Graduate Conductor Cassandra Rathman.

“It is a great privilege to stand in from of the ensemble and lead them in this music,” Fannin said. “Conducting is wonderful because you get to experience all the parts of the music and decide on an interpretation of the music.”

Each band rehearses multiple times a week to get ready for performances that are spread throughout the year. Although it takes much work to put in the hours of practice that are needed, UNO senior and musician Sam Kalhorn says it’s worth it when he’s performing.

“I have always felt invincible while on stage,” Kalhorn said. “My heart and soul are invested in trumpet playing and music making, so there is nothing more exhilarating than a love performance.”

The concert was free for UNO students and $5 for all non-UNO attendees. Money that is collected during the concert goes toward new sheet music for students.

Sophomore Gabrielle Deana Chatman is a first-year member of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, but has played trombone since sixth grade.

“Dr. Fannin chooses music that challenges each section in their own way,” Chatman said. “I can honestly say that I’ve become a better musician within the past month just because of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble.”

The University Band performed pieces such as Rhythm Stand, Mosaic, Hung Aloft in the Night and Nathan Hale Trilogy and was conducted by UNO professor Joshua Kearney. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble showcased The Debutante, Cartoon, Evening Song and Funeral music for Queen Mary.

The University Band is open for anyone on campus to join and the Symphonic Wind Ensemble is open to everyone by audition

