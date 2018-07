Jessica Wade

KETV reported late Saturday night that a KETV photographer discovered a swastika burned into the grass at Memorial Park.

Public Works crews immediately began assessing the best way to remove the hate symbol.

The incident took place roughly two months after reports that anti-Semitic fliers were found on UNO’s campus and surrounding community.

Memorial Park is dedicated to the men and women who died in World War II, the Korea War and the Vietnam War.

