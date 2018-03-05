Summit League Tournament preview: Women’s basketball

Kenneth Pancake

CONTRIBUTOR

It’s that time of the season where every team must do or die. And for a beleaguered Omaha women’s basketball squad, the latter looks likely.

The Mavs began their Summit League tournament run on Sunday against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (21-8, 10-4 in the Summit), a team that has throttled Omaha twice already this season. While the young Omaha team garnered a seven-game winning streak early in their schedule, a 1-8 record in the following nine games would put down the progress made earlier. The Mavericks finished just 3-11 in conference play, while playing to 9-4 in non-conference play.

Previously, Western Illinois defeated Omaha by huge margins. On Feb. 7 at Western Hall, the Leathernecks defeated the Mavericks by a score of 103 to 68. That would tie the season record for most points allowed. The Leathernecks also defeated the Mavs earlier this January at Baxter Arena, by a score of 90 to 51.

Despite the odds (and despite the lackluster conference run), Head Coach Brittany Lange has confidence in the team’s spirit and resolve. “It’s really easy to kind of feel like we’re defined by how conference went,” she stated in an interview with the Omaha World-Herald. “But you have to look at how young this team is, how much adversity this team has gone through with injury. We don’t have a senior on the roster. We barely have enough players to suit up 5-on-5.”

Last year, when the two teams met in the semifinals, Omaha lost in the closing seconds as they were unable to get a shot away before the buzzer. That game would send the Leathernecks to the Summit League Championship, a game which they would win in overtime. The WIU squad has retained a large amount of their starters from that championship run, while the Mavericks are an entirely different team.

The team lost both Ellie Brecht (knee) and Jay Bridgeman (hip) to injury before playing a majority of their conference slate. Brecht holds the second highest points per game average on the team, and the highest 3-point field goal percentage among Mavericks with more than 20 attempts.

Omaha will be counting on Amber Vidal and Courtney Vaccher heavily during the postseason effort, who have both put up career numbers this season. Vidal leads the team in points per game (13.2), assists (100) and field goals (130). She also hit several career marks over the conference stretch of this season. Vaccher has also hit career marks, while leading the young squad in free throw percentage among those with more than five attempts (79.1 percent), total rebounds (187) and field goal percentage (63.6 percent). Vaccher notched Summit League Player of the Week honors last November for her efforts against USC Upstate and Wofford.

Regardless of how the women’s team finishes out the tournament this week, they will have one encouragement going into the offseason: Since no one on the team is a senior, the Mavericks will retain all their starters for next year. “Building up for the following year is our long-term goal,” mentioned Lange in the pre-season press day event. “I think we have a lot of foundation set right now where we can keep building for years to come.”