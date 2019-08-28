Students settle into on-campus housing for fall semester

Grant Rohan

As a new school year approaches at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), approximately 2,400 new and returning residents moved into on-campus housing last week.

Maverick Move-In began Sunday, Aug. 18, with a majority of the students moving in on Sunday to prepare for the 2019-2020 academic school year. With construction wrapping up on the newly renovated Scott Hall, the last of the residents moved in on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Resident assistants and returning students volunteering as “Mav Movers” were present to help the new residents move furniture and personal belongings and to help the new students adjust to dorm life.

University Village RA Brigit Carrasco says she’s excited to meet all of the new residents and help be there for students who need her.

“It means I get to be a support system for students moving in, whether they are a freshman or a senior, just helping them be in a comfortable and safe environment,” Carrasco said.

While there are a handful of returning students moving back into the dorms, most of the residents are experiencing their first year of school living on campus. One of these students is undeclared freshman Rico Lopez, who shared his excitement of starting to become more independent while living away from home.

“I’m mostly excited about living on my own and having more freedom and responsibilities to do more stuff,” Lopez said.

Alongside the University Housing staff and volunteers, members of UNO Greek life were present on Sunday to help the incoming students move belongings in and chat about becoming new members. Members of Omega Psi Phi, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Lambda Chi Alpha and Delta Chi fraternities were on the Dodge Campus to greet the new students for move-in day.

Austin Exline, president of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, shared why he thinks it’s important for his chapter to have a presence on move-in day.

“We’re just trying to be known on campus and reach out, show that most Greek stereotypes aren’t true and we’re to help on campus,” Exline said. “It also gives students time to ask us questions, because we’ve been here and are involved on campus. So, if they do have questions, we have answers for them.”

