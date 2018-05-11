From student worker to business owner, UNO junior shares story of success

Jessica Wade

Editor in Chief

University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) junior Matthew Dooley worked for UNO’s Information Technology Services as a student worker. Now, he has his own business.

Dooley has been interested in computer science since he was 11 years old.

“My family’s computer had broken and I wanted to use it,” Dooley said. “I had a little iPod touch second generation that I used to look up how to fix it, and there were some steps where I had to type stuff into the command prompt. I was just typing stuff into the computer and it reacted, and my mind was blown. I thought, ‘I need to learn how to do this.’”

Dooley had the opportunity to pursue his passion not only through his major of computer science, but with the university’s ITS department as well.

“Federal work studies are great because they are very flexible with your hours, especially around classes,” Dooley said. “They’re right on campus and the staff that you work with are all focused on you succeeding as a student. You are around very academically-friendly staff members.”

As he worked to create his business, Matthew Dooley Technologies, Dooley said the department was very supportive of his goals.

“Overall it was a smooth transition,” he said. “My boss was very happy for me, especially because I was a student worker through the federal work study program so they were very supportive of me going into a job that is more adept to what I want to do in the future. Really, their focus is always on the benefit of the students, so they were very happy for me.”

Matthew Dooley Technologies provides software development and technical support, something, he points out, that is much different than ITS services.

“Even though they are both technology, they are two very separate areas of the field,” Dooley said. “However, the department did help me learn to communicate about technology a lot more proficiently, especially from a customer service position. If you’re talking with somebody who doesn’t necessarily know all the tech stuff, and you’re trying to explain it to them—that’s a skill to develop.”

Dooley is unsure if he will continue to build his business for the rest of his life, or if earning his degree will lead to different paths. No matter what the future holds for Matthew Dooley Technologies, Dooley is pursuing a career his 11 year-old self would be proud of.

Comments

comments