Student government provides opportunities to write letters to state officials in response to proposed budget cuts

Cassie Wade

MANAGING EDITOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s student government is providing students with the opportunity to write letters to officials in response to the budget cuts proposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Student government representatives are providing free paper, envelopes and postage at a variety of locations on campus, which include Mammel Hall on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Supplies are also available in their office at the Milo Bail Student Center, Student Body President Carlo Eby said.

The letters are being addressed to state senators as well as members of the Nebraska Legislature Appropriations Committee, Eby said.

Eby said more than 80 students have participated in the student government’s letter writing campaign so far. Student government representatives like Brooke Beckius are among the participants.

Beckius, a senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, said she chose to participate in the letter writing campaign because the budget cuts directly impact her “along with every student on campus.” She said she encourages other students to participate as well.

“I think other students should consider writing their state senators a letter because this budget cut could mean an increase in tuition, cuts in programs and loss of majors,” Beckius said. “These changes could put our university’s future in jeopardy, along with students’ education and college experience.”

Eby said he has made visits to several classrooms to provide letter writing supplies and updates on the proposed budget cuts. He said he’d give supplies to students who want to talk in their classrooms.

“I will give you envelopes,” Eby said. “I’ll give you paper and all the talking points. I’ll give you a map of senators and a list, and you can go do the same thing we’re doing here. That’s what we’re encouraging all students to do who really have a stake in this and want to help.”

