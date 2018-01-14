“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” falls short of expectations

Will Patterson

A&E EDITOR

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise, debuted this past holiday season. The film drew a variety of responses from critics and fans alike—and for good reason. The latest Star Wars movie incorporates several exciting new plots but with some questionable execution.

“The Last Jedi” picks up where “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” left off. Luke Skywalker is back in the picture after his mysterious absence in most of “The Force Awakens.” The Resistance is still fighting the insidious First Order,and the main characters are all splitting up on their own adventures.

The characters grow in a way that truly develops the Star Wars storyline. There are several changes undergone by many characters—most unforeseen by fans.

The most exciting aspect of “The Last Jedi” is the return of Mark Hamill in his iconic role of Luke Skywalker. His brief appearance in the previous film indicated just how big of role he would playing, and his role certainly lived up to the hype.

It’s exciting to see Luke reenter the Star Wars storyline—not as a training Jedi—but as a full-blown master. While Luke’s role has shifted, his character remains in-tact. The sassy, over-dramatic Jedi from the original trilogy has aged well into his even sassier older self.

Carrie Fisher gave an excellent performance. The film is a sad reminder that the wonderful actress has passed. It’s difficult to imagine the Star Wars universe without her presence, but “The Last Jedi” seems a fitting send off for her final performance.

Overall, the acting throughout the movie is phenomenal. The story structure is not. The plot of the “The Last Jedi” will leave viewers confused or bored at several points. At times it even appears that a subplot might be slowing down, or making detours, to compensate for other subplots with longer development.

On top of the confusing story structure is a couple severe plot holes. Star Wars has always been known for providing the protagonists with convenient opportunities and information, but there are several points in “The Last Jedi” where certain characters conclusions are ridiculous. On multiple occasions, characters put together pieces of a puzzle they simply don’t have. Moments like these are hard to overlook, and make the film look unpolished at times.

Another complaint that classic Star Wars fans could raise is “The Last Jedi’s” similarities to previous films. Much like “The Force Awakens,” there appear to be several key storyline aspects that are lifted directly from the original Star Wars trilogy. While “The Force Awakens” shared resemblance to “A New Hope,” “The Last Jedi” shared several plot points with “The Empire Strikes Back.”

“The Last Jedi” doesn’t quite hold up to the standard set by “The Force Awakens,” but that doesn’t mean that film isn’t worth seeing. Longtime fans of the franchise will likely find something unexpected but still enjoyable.

Comments

comments