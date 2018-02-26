Spring career fair to be held March 1

Megan Fabry

CONTRIBUTOR

Students are proofreading their resumes and working on their handshakes in preparation for the upcoming career fair at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The UNO Career Fair is an event held by the Academic and Career Development Center (ACDC). The goal of the career fair is to give students the opportunity to make connections with companies they otherwise would not have met.

The ACDC hosts two career fairs a year, one in the fall and one in the spring. ACDC Assistant Director Katie Wessel said they partner with the Alumni Association to promote the event every year.

More than 125 companies with an assortment of professions are attending the career fair this spring to meet face-to-face with driven students looking for internships and permanent employment, Wessel said.

“We have a lot of employers in the local community who want to hire UNO talent,” Wessel said. “This is a way for us to connect a variety of employers with students with a variety of academic backgrounds in one place.”

Planning a career fair takes months of preparation to ensure the event functions without any problems. Wessel said the ACDC Marketing Committee doubles as the Career Fair Planning Committee. Twelve staff members and two peer advisors are all active in planning the large-scale event.

“We all get really excited about the opportunity to connect students with opportunities,” Wessel said. “A lot of planning goes into it, but really, the purpose is so that our students can get connected with opportunities that are exciting to them.”

ACDC uses classroom presentations, posters and information tables to spread the word about the career fairs UNO holds.

UNO staff is also told about the upcoming career fairs so they can inform their students in the classroom. Journalism professor Donald Bowen makes sure to let his students know of the chance to make connections with Nebraska companies.

“Career fairs give students an opportunity to explore what possibilities they have after college,” Bowen said. “After they get their degree, they will have an idea of what’s available and what they want to do.”

In addition to the career fair, ACDC hosts Success Series workshops once a month with topics ranging from academic to career skills. They also hold a Part-Time Job Fair during Durango Days.

The Career Fair is being held at Baxter Arena on March 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

