South Omaha revitalization project announced

Bryan Vomacka

DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGER

The non-profit organization Southside Redevelopment Corporation recently announced a plan to revitalize a large portion of South Omaha.

The revitalization efforts will focus on Southside Terrace Homes, a property of Omaha Housing Authority. The project will also focus on the surrounding area from 27th to 36th St. and K to Z St.

“This area suffers from joblessness, poverty and homelessness,” said Kimara Snipes, president of the Highland South Indian Hill Neighborhood Association.

Snipes is passionate about this project and wants it done the correct way. She says that talks to improve the area have been going on for some time.

“I kind of interrupted meetings that they were having that did not include all of the stakeholders,” Snipes said.

The idea of “stakeholders” is important to Snipes. To her, stakeholders are people who live in the community and will benefit from improvements in the neighborhood. For the people of South Omaha, this project is an opportunity for their voices to be heard.

“We are making sure that we are actively engaged and actively participating throughout this process to make sure that the people who are stakeholders are truly represented,” said Snipes.

This project is about more than just improving how the appearance of the neighborhood. The people will be significantly impacted as well.

“If we’re talking about really enhancing the lives of the community, there’s definitely potential in it for that,” said Snipes.

This project represents an opportunity for people living in South Omaha to improve their lives.

“It also is an opportunity to get people on the path towards home ownership, to get people put on the path towards what I call high school highways and high demand employment and not just jobs at packing houses, or places that really can’t help people move forward,” said Snipes.

