Sofra Creperie in Aksarben to donate $1 to Lolo’s Angels for every crepe sold

Jimmy Carroll

CONTRIBUTOR

Lolo’s Angels, Inc. and Sofra Creperie in Aksarben have teamed up for a great cause. From Jan. 13-19, Sofra Creperie will donate $1 to Lolo’s Angels, Inc., a non-profit organization, for every crepe sold.

Lolo’s Angels, Inc. was named after Lauren “Lolo” Hacker, who was diagnosed with Acute Myelocytic Leukemia at 10 years old. Hacker found a love for crepes while making a trip to Paris in June 2014 through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Once she returned to Omaha, she had no luck while searching for European-style crepe destinations.

In December 2019, Hacker found Sofra Creperie in Aksarben’s Inner Rail food hall, met the two head chefs and inspired the entire team with her cancer story. Sofra Creperie has an authentic-style European dining experience feel, which ultimately caught Hacker’s attention.

Sofra’s Nils Gjoca, a co-owner, said Lolo’s story was very inspiring and the creperie shop will recreate one of Hacker’s favorite crepes, naming it “Lolo’s Specialty Crepe.”

“The recreation of Lolo’s favorite (and custom) crepe includes lemon curd, blueberry and graham crackers,” said Gjoca.

LesLee Hacker, Lolo’s mother, said her daughter has always been a “foodie.”

“She loved that a food truck was selling fresh crepes next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris and said the smell was fresh and breathtaking,” LesLee said.

Hacker and her sister, Jonathan, love traveling and trying new food. They are always in the know about what is going on in the Omaha area. They happened upon Sofra Creperie and word got around to their friends fast. Hacker writes a blog on Instagram called “HaLo’s Foodie Fridays.” Lolo was so excited about Sofra Creperie and many of the other new places at the Inner Rail Food Hall in Aksarben.

The crepe sale donations will add to the $132,500 in donations to pediatric cancer, 54 bone marrow drives conducted, and $21,000 toy and game donations already collected and organized by this incredible non-profit organization.

The Hacker family is thankful for this opportunity to help kids with cancer and share Lolo’s story.

“It is easy in our situation to get mired down in grief. It has been a tough road for Lolo and our whole family,” the family said in a statement. “Being able to help other kids with cancer through Lolo’s Angels has helped us heal and to grow as a family. It is also incredible to get to meet such wonderful people in our community that do care and make a difference, plus have a little fun in the process.”

Lolo’s Angels, Inc. does not know how much they expect to raise, but every single dollar makes an impact. It is 100% volunteer supported so they can have the largest impact by the donations. Volunteers also help get the word out about the project for Survivorship. They hope they will also be able to bring people into Sofra that support Lolo’s Angels.

Donations can be made to Lolo’s Angels online at lolosangels.org/donate and Lolo’s Angels, Inc. on Facebook. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Survivorship Clinic to support kids after cancer treatment. This clinic helps kids restore their health and reclaim their lives.

