Shop smart on Cyber Monday

Megan Schneider

ONLINE REPORTER

Cyber Monday, a marketing term created by retailers, encourages individuals to shop online and takes place this year on Dec. 2.

“The Monday after Thanksgiving, which is now widely known as Cyber Monday, has become one of the top shopping days of the year. In 2018, consumers spent a whopping $7.9 billion on online purchases on that day alone, and it’s quite likely that 2019 will set another record for single day online sales,” said Jim Hegarty, president of the regional Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa.

Holiday shopping can be stressful, so it’s important to beware of false advertising, phony websites and untrustworthy sellers. Use secure web addresses that begin with HTTPS:// and not just the usual HTTP://.

Scammers enjoy creating websites that appear to belong to a trusted retailer. Check websites for the correct spelling of a business and make sure that it has legitimate customer service numbers and contact information. The BBB advises to never use your personal or credit card information in forms on nonsecure websites.

Use rewards and loyalty programs to advantage of discounts

Honey is a free tool that unlocks the internet’s best deals. The free browser extension automatically finds, tests and applies the best coupon code at checkout for over 40,000 popular websites and retailers.

Rakuten is a company that consumers can use to earn cash 40% cash back from over 2,500 stores for items such as electronics, clothing, games and sporting goods.

Check your credit card rewards program to take advantage of special point offers that can be used for Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season. Many retailers use royalty programs to entice customers into shopping at their store.

Read the fine print to understand return policies

Retailers and online store policies may change due to Cyber Monday offers. It’s important to read the fine print to understand the return and exchange policies before you purchase any specific items.

It’s crucial to know that some stories may not allow returns for “finale sale” and “closeout” items. Check receipts and make sure to use gift receipts, so the recipient may return or exchange the item at their convenience.

Price check items before purchasing

Do your homework by comparing the prices of items that you want to buy on Cyber Monday. Retailers may claim that they have the best price of an item, but some offers are misleading. It’s important to remember that the best deal may not be the real deal.

Utilize holiday gift guides from bloggers

With the rise of bloggers on the internet, you can look for the best Cyber week sales from popular sites like Loverly Grey and Brighton the Day.

As a fellow fashion blogger, I can say that time of year is popular for women to showcase their holiday styles.

Instagram is a platform that most use to post their outfits or share the best sales of the week. Download the LikeToKnowIt app to shop the latest fashion, beauty and home décor trends from influencers.

