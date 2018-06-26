Shakespeare on the Green features UNO Night this Thursday

The 32nd season of Shakespeare on the Green will feature a “UNO Night” this Thursday in a lovely grassy knoll of Elmwood Park just south of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s bell tower.

This year’s plays — “King John” and “Much Ado About Nothing” — are productions presented by Nebraska Shakespeare and the University.

“King John” show days: June 28-30 and July 1, 6, and 8.”Much Ado About Nothing” remaining show days: July 2, 5 and 7.

Performances begin promptly at 8 p.m. Parking is available throughout campus. All performances are free, but donations will be taken nightly. A suggested donation of $10 or more per person would help meet production costs.

Each night’s performance will be preceded by a range of family-friendly activities, including:

6 p.m.: Founders Towne Square Opens – food and souvenirs; Shakesperience! Educational and interactive activities for kids

6:30 p.m.: Scholars Forum, where artisits and scholars discuss Shakespere’s text, current production, and releveant contemporary topics

7 p.m.: Greenshow – “if music be the food of love, play on” – Twelfth Night I.1

Visit the NebraskaShakespeare.com for more details on activities and events prior to performances.

Here’s what you’ll need to bring:

Lawn chair or blanket

Sunscreen, bug spray or citronella candles

Picnic baskets allowed, or buy food and beverages onsite from vendors

8 Rules to live by:

1. Blankets can be spread to reserve a spot after 9 a.m. day of show.

2. Reserved seating is for donors

3. Please keep children or pets from wandering during the performance.

4. No gas or charcoal cooking on the green

5. No smoking on the green, only outside past the entrance.

6. No loud conversation after 8 p.m., please.

7. Suggested donation $10 or more per person.

8. Thursdays and Sundays are not as crowded.

