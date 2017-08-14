Seven Mavs named ITA Scholar Athletes

Ray Koch

SPORTS EDITOR

For most people, going to college in a new city where you don’t know anyone can be a daunting thought, but for sophomore tennis athlete Rylee Tucker it was exactly what she wanted.

“My first year was a lot of fun. I liked being in a new place where I didn’t know anyone coming into it.”

As a freshman last year, Tucker was a key attribute to a young Maverick squad. Off the court, Tucker and seven other teammates earned ITA Scholar Athlete Awards for the year. The award requires one to letter in a collegiate sport for a year and maintain a GPA average of 3.5 or above.

“It takes a lot of commitment to stay on top of school and tennis at the same time,” says Tucker.

When she first arrived on campus, she learned that she would have to manage her time. “The first semester was a little difficult; I would only go to class and practice, and spend my free time studying,” she says. As a biology major with aspirations of being a pediatrician, Tucker says that this award was something for which she worked hard.

“It was a great accomplishment for me to be an ITA Scholar Athlete because I knew I had worked so hard for it.”

Despite her early accomplishments, Tucker has her aim set on improving the team’s 6-16 record. “This year I really want to improve my game and have a better record, and help my team get more wins this season,” she says.

We will have to wait until spring to see Tucker and the rest of the tennis team compete on the court, but make no mistake—they will be competing all fall in the classroom.

Comments

comments