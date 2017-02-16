Sen. Fischer puts party before Nebraskans

James Hill

CONTRIBUTOR

Sen. Deb Fischer put the Republican Party first when she voted to confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

Fischer released a statement Feb. 2 that she will be supporting DeVos for the position.

“While I do not agree with Mrs. DeVos on every issue, I do believe she has the ability and commitment to lead the department,” Fischer said.

The senator went on to say that DeVos has assured her that the Department of Education will not impose vouchers on schools and protect students with disabilities.

DeVos is completely and utterly unqualified to be the Secretary of Education.

Sen. Al Franken stumped her when he simply asked if students should be evaluated on academic “growth” or their “proficiency” in a subject during the confirmation hearing. DeVos was seemingly unfamiliar with this issue and confused the definitions of growth and proficiency. It is clear she did not do any research about the position she was nominated for.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also pointed out that DeVos does not have any of the necessary qualifications to be in charge in the Department of Education. Warren pointed out that DeVos has no experience with managing any program that deals with loans and she has never dealt with any financial aid programs. When asked if she will commit to enforcing laws that protect students from fraudulent colleges, DeVos could not give a definitive answer.

The highly unqualified nominee was barely confirmed Feb. 7. DeVos was confirmed with a 51-50 vote.

This is not the first time Fischer has put party over country.

She voted no on two different bills that would have allowed the Attorney General to deny the the transfer of firearms to those “appropriately suspected” to be engaged in conducting either international or domestic terrorism, and deny the right of suspected terrorists from purchasing a firearm. Fischer also voted no on a bill that would have restricted the purchase of firearms at a gun show.

The passage of those bills would have made it more difficult for someone plotting to commit a terroristic act to get armed. Now, those who have been investigated for terrorism can waltz into a gun show or a store and buy as much stuff as they want.

Fischer may have been trying to protect the second amendment by voting no but she did more harm than good. It is vital that all of our guaranteed rights are protected. Allowing those who are mentally unstable or hellbent on causing harm to others to own and purchase a gun is blatant abuse of the second amendment. It is odd that a Republican, who want to keep terrorists out of the country, would allow for suspected terrorists to buy a gun within the United States.

The senator unendorsed Trump after the infamous Access Hollywood tape where he describes grabbing and kissing women without their consent. She re-endorsed Trump a few days later.

“I plan to vote for Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence on November 8,” Fischer said on Nebraska’s KLIN. “I put out a statement…with regard to Mr. Trump’s comments. I felt they were disgusting. I felt they were unacceptable and I never said I was not voting for our Republican ticket.”

Fischer is constantly putting the Republican Party first instead of her country. She voted to allow suspected terrorists to buy fire-arms and for Trump after making “disgusting” and “unacceptable” comments about women. Now, Fischer helped put a highly unqualified Betsy DeVos in charge the education of our generation.

Fischer is up for reelection in 2018.

