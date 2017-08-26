What to see in the city of Omaha

1 of 4

Gene Leahy Mall Downtown Slides

Gene Leahy Mall is a 9.6-acre stretch of park located at 1302 Farnam St. Bridges,a lagoon and seating areas make Gene Leahy a fun place to picnic during the warmer months and offers a scenic route through the downtown lights during the winter. Gene Leahy’s star attraction, though, is its two giant metal slides. Located in an amphitheater area with built-in cement seating and sculptures, the Downtown Slides sit side-by-side. With just enough curve to launch play ground goers into the air, the slides are a thrill no matter a participant’s age. Insider tip: bring wax paper for added speed.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Although it’s pricier than a free trip to the farmer’s market, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is well worth paying to see. First opened as Riverview Park in 1894, the zoo has grown with the city. New exhibits are always under construction while old favorites, like the Desert Dome and Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium, are worth seeing more than once. The cost of admissions is$17.95 for adults 12 and older and $11.95 for kids. Visitors also have the option to pay for extra experiences in the park, like Skyfari and riding the tram. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday with reduced winter hours starting in November.

Joslyn Art Museum

Located at 2200 Dodge St, the Joslyn Art Museum is a must-see for art connoisseurs and novices alike. The museum first opened in 1938 under the name Art Deco Joslyn Memorial with its current name adopted in 1987. A variety of permanent collections are available, including the Modern and Contemporary Collection, Ancient Collection and European Collection. Temporary exhibits rotate through the museum as well, so there’s always something new for visitors to see. From sculptures to paintings to blown glass, visitors can view and explore all types of art work. General admission is free. Hours change daily, so it’s best to check the website before visiting.

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

A great place to explore when looking to get some exercise is the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Located a short jaunt from the Old Market,Bob offers visitors a view of the Omaha skyline. Bob is also known for his Instagram-worthy photo opportunities thanks to the solid line dividing the 3,000-foot bridge between Iowa and Nebraska. On the Nebraska side of the bridge, visitors can check out the National Parks Service Visitors Center and Omaha Plaza, which features a water jet fountain. A large field and built into the ground seating welcome visitors to the Iowa side of the bridge. Bob is free and open 24 hours a day.

Omaha Farmer’s Market

Located in Aksarben Village, which is practically the backyard of Scott Campus, the Omaha Farmer’s Market is a one-stop-shop for fresh produce and baked goods. More than 110 vendors set up shop every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the beginning of May to mid-October. Best of all, the atmosphere is free, which makes experiencing the sights and sounds of the market a must for college students.

