Scott Campus Honors Walter Scott Jr.

Jessica Wade

CONTRIBUTOR

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds, Student Body President Patrick Davlin, David Scott and UNO alumni Bryan and Stephanie Guy gathered alongside members of the NU Board of Regents and Omaha City Council on the corner of 67th and Pacific Wednesday afternoon to honor a man who has contributed more than $220 million to the university.

Walter Scott Jr. has given generous support to UNO, providing the financial means to build the Peter Kiewit Institute, four on-campus housing units and a scholarship to over 700 students.

Stephanie and Bryan Guy are two of those 700 recipients, and were among the first students to live in Scott Hall when it opened in 2000.

“While you can try to measure the Scott Scholarship in dollars, we, and hundreds of our fellow Scott Scholars, value Mr. Scott’s generosity and support as a priceless and lifelong gift,” Stephanie Guy said.

The Scott Scholarship provides funding to more than 130 students every year, covering the costs of student fees, housing and books.

Bounds said the renaming of Pacific Campus is a fitting tribute to Walter Scott.

“Walter Scott’s generosity has transformed the lives of countless students and made a lasting impact on the trajectory of the university,” Bounds said in a press release. “I am proud that we can honor Walter in this way, and I thank him for his selfless commitment to students and the future of our state.”

A drone provided by UNO’s College of Information Science and Technology (IS&T) unveiled the new Scott Campus sign, a nod to the considerable impact Walter Scott’s contributions have made on the Peter Kiewit Institute.

David Scott, Walter Scott Jr.’s son, spoke on behalf of his father at the ceremony.

“Many of dad’s peers have observed that Walter is someone who is always looking ahead, trying to envision the needs of his hometown, and its universities, five or 10 years down the road,” David Said. “Well, here we are at the 20-year mark for this campus, and looking at the fruits of a partnership with UNO that has grown over those two decades, I’d say Dad’s crystal ball was working pretty darn good.”

Student Body President Patrick Davlin also announced that the name of 67th street from, Pacific to Pine Street, will be commemoratively renamed Scott Drive.