Saturday night hockey final recap

Justin Kies

CONTRIBUTOR

Game two of the UNO Maverick Men’s Hockey matchup with St. Cloud State took place at Baxter Arena on Dec. 2.

After losing on Friday night to SCSU, the Mavs looked to bounce back with a conference win in front of another big crowd. The first period, however, was nothing to write home about. Both teams’ defenses were able to handle any offensive pressure and no puck got past either goalie. The period was filled with a lot of back-and-forth skating, but the first period ended with the score left at 0-0.

St. Cloud State was the first to score in the game. Four minutes and 20 seconds into the second period, freshman Jake Wahlin scored for the second night in a row to make the score 1-0. SCSU was able to get a power play shortly after and scored another goal off the stick of Blake Winiecki to quickly put the Mavs down 2-0. UNO fought valiantly in the second period but couldn’t buy a goal if they wanted and entered the third period down two goals.

SCSU continued to dominate offensively and Jon Lizotte scored another goal only 4:15 into the third period to take a gloomy 3-0 lead over UNO. The Mavs then found themselves in a power play opportunity but failed to score, and SCSU’s Jack Poehling scored a short-handed goal to extend the lead to 4-0. UNO continued to struggle the rest of the game, giving up one more goal to St. Cloud State before capping off a 5-0 shutout at home.

The Mavericks, after losing two in a row to SCSU, have now dropped five straight conference games and fall to a 1-5 conference record for the season. They are now 6-7-1 overall and play another NCHC opponent, Minnesota Duluth, at home in Baxter Arena next weekend on Dec. 8 and 9.

