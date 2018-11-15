SAC Museum offers interactive gaming exhibit

Megan Fabry

A&E EDITOR

People of all ages are jumping into Game On: The History and Science of Gaming that is currently on display at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Center in Ashland, Neb.

Game On is an interactive exhibit about the evolution of gaming technology and animation. The exhibit, created by SAC Museum Education Editor Elaine Leibert, is meant to put an emphasis on STEM concepts such as robotics, coding and circuitry.

Game On includes games from as early as the 1940’s to gaming that is currently popular. This exhibit is meant to highlight pop culture aspects as well as allow guests to experience the nostalgia of childhood games.

“We strive to hold 2 STEM exhibits annually,” said Deb Hermann, marketing and communications director. “This STEM exhibit includes interactive hands-on displays as does all other STEM exhibits we bring in. The difference in this one is the popularity of gaming and learning about the technology and animation changes over time. It also has a nostalgic component and guests walk through here reflecting about the games they had as youth.”

The SAC Museum partnered with the Game Room, an establishment in Lincoln that buys, sells and trades video games while also repairing broken gaming accessories. According to Hermann, the Game Room loaned them everything they needed, including retro games that are difficult to come by.

This new exhibit opened Sept. 22 that included a workshop on video game creation and a free educational talk on the history and evolution of video games by University of Nebraska at Omaha Computer Science Professor Brian Ricks, who specializes in gaming graphics and simulation.

There are 10 interactive displays over the 2500 square foot gallery, including a giant LED Pixel Play, also known as Lite-Brite.

The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 6, 2019 and is included in the cost of general admission. For more information on this exhibit and upcoming displays visit sacmuseum.org