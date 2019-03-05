SABC proposes allocations for the 2019-2020 fiscal year

Cassie Wade

ONLINE REPORTER

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) Student Activities Budget Commission (SABC) met Tuesday, Feb. 26 to debate the allocations of University Program and Facilities Fund (UPFF) A Fees for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

UPFF A Fees are mandatory student fees graduate and undergraduate students are required to pay with tuition, according to UNO’s website.

Organizations and programs, such as student government and its agencies, the Gateway and Maverick Productions receive allocations made by SABC to operate.

The proposed allocations made by SABC to each organization and program for the 2019-2020 fiscal year are as follows, said Joel Kazhila, student government treasurer:

• Maverick Productions: $214,715

• Student Government: $191,895

• the Gateway: $159,326

• Queer and Trans Services: $28,500

• Women’s Resource Center: $17,220

• American Multicultural Students: $14,680

• International Student Services: $13,750.77

• Network for Disabled Students: $7,410

View the 2018-2019 fiscal year allocations here.

The allocations are pending a three step approval process, said Dustin Wolfe, associate director of student involvement. First, the student body will vote on the allocations during the student government election process on March 13. Then student government will pass a resolution and the vice chancellor of student success will review the budget.

The proposed budget will raise fees from $19.60 to $21.17, said Wolfe. A budget shortfall was created in the last year because the numbers SABC uses to make budget decisions are based on enrollment projections.

Wolfe said the amount of funds collected for the 2018-2019 fiscal year was less than the projected amount, which created the budget shortfall. Wolfe said the SABC committee “worked diligently to find the balance between being fiscally responsible and trying to maintain the quality of programs and services proved to the students at UNO.”

