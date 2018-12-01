Roles solidify as women’s basketball splits at Florida International Tournament

Kenneth Pancake

The Omaha women’s basketball team knew coming into the season that they had a lot of searching to do in order to find their style, their chemistry, and their collective strength.

While it may be a long process that never fully concludes, the team is beginning to solidify some roles on the squad.

Not only has sophomore captain Claire Killian fulfilled the role of a leader, but other rookies have contributed immediately. It showed in the Florida International Thanksgiving Invitational, where Omaha fell to the Campbell Camels 65-52 on Nov. 23 but found a victory against Florida A&M on Nov. 25.

In the loss to Campbell, newcomer Josie Filer accomplished her first career double-double with 10 rebounds and 12 points, including shooting 2 of 3 from the three-point arc. Elena Pilakouta scored 10 points and added a team-best three assists. Killian would only score four points in a modest game for herself, adding four rebounds and two assists.

Killian would turn it around for the final game of the tournament on Nov. 25, where she scored a team-leading 14 points against Florida A&M in the team’s second victory of the season. Filer added an amazing 14 rebounds and six points, along with four assists. Newcomer Rayanna Carter led the team with five assists.

The team began the season with veterans Jay Bridgeman and Claire Killian to lead the group; however, Bridgeman quickly exited with an injury.

The team will conclude their road stretch with a match against the Detroit Mercy Titans on Nov. 29. They will return to Omaha, where they will play Graceland at Baxter Arena (Dec. 2), Creighton at DJ Sokol Arena (Dec. 5), and opponents CSU Bakersfield and Bradley at Baxter Arena on Dec. 9 and Dec. 14, respectively.

