Resident Assistant applications open for Dodge and Scott campuses

Gabriel Guardado

CONTRIBUTOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s housing team is looking to hire resident assistants for the 2018-2019 school year.

Applications are open online until Feb. 15, according to the UNO website. Positions are available for both Dodge and Scott campus housing.

To apply, students must be at least a second-year student that is enrolled full time and is in good standing with the university, according to the UNO website. GPA requirements differ between the campuses, as do compensation.

Being a resident assistant at UNO comes with many responsibilities, requires leadership skills and comes with a few perks on the side, said sophomore David Mata, an RA at University Village.

“The main job of an RA is to train in an environment,” Mata said. “We want residents to feel like they belong and answer any questions they have, point residents to the right path and create a safe environment overall.”

Being an RA gives students the opportunity to create relationships with residents as well as co-workers and plan fun monthly events for all residents to enjoy. Sophomore Madi Klingenberg, an RA at University Village, enjoys the connections she made on campus as well as the professional skills she has learned as an RA.

“We work a lot on professional skills as a team,” Klingenberg said. “Being an RA, you have to be outgoing, answer any questions and support your residents in any way. I like the connections I’ve made on campus and with all my residents.”

As an RA, problem solving and being able to interact with a diverse group of people is a big part of the job. Not all residents will agree and get along with their roommates and this is where the duty of an RA comes into play.

“I learned how to deliver bad news to people, and I learned how to look at disagreements from multiple points of view,” Mata said.

Klingenberg and Mata offered advice for those interested in being an RA for the upcoming school year.

“Be yourself and put yourself out there,” Klingenberg said. “Contact ACDC for any professional help on interviews and resume reviews.”

Mata said caring is what it takes to be a good RA.

“You have to care about your residents and co-workers,” Mata said. “The more you care, the better you’re going to be at your job. I would tell students to enjoy the opportunity of being an RA because it’s not like any other job. Your job is to become friends with people. It’s one of a kind and works with your schedule, and you get free housing just for being a friendly person.”