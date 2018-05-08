Reports of anti-Semitic fliers found on campus

According to Charlotte Evans, Chief of Police for UNO’s Department of Public Safety (UNODPS): “UNO Department of Public Safety (UNODPS) received a report that two anti-Semitic fliers were found posted on campus. The fliers were removed immediately and the investigation continues as UNODPS works to identify individual(s) responsible for posting the fliers.” Evans asks that anyone with information about this incident, please contact UNODPS at 402-554-2648.

Comments

comments