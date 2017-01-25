RA Applications Opened

Charolette Reilly

CONTRIBUTOR

Students looking for on-campus employment at the University of Nebraska at Omaha have the opportunity to become a residential assistant for the 2017-18 school year with the opening of the application process from now until Feb. 15.

An RA’s job includes working office hours, being on call and doing rounds, responding to incidents, planning programs and assisting residents. They also must go through a training period before officially working as an RA.

Stephan Taylor, the Maverick Village residence hall director, said RAs are resources for their residents.

“RAs are your first stop in terms of helping you acclimate. If you are a new student, they are there to help you to connect to various things on campus,” Taylor said. “They are the ones doing programming in our halls. So, if you want to get to know your roommates and neighbors, they are the ones to go to.”

Taylor said RA applications that stand out are ones that show the applicant is engaged on campus, personable and a leader. 20 positions are available on Dodge Campus and 38 on Scott Campus for the 2017-18 school year.

Taylor explained that being an RA doesn’t just make students’ UNO experience more enjoyable, it helps them in their future career.

“Being an RA allows you to live on campus and be part of the rich on-campus culture that we have here. It allows you to get so many other skills,” Taylor said. “You are an event planning. You’re doing conflict mediation. You’re demonstrating administrative skills. They are skills that you can use in your real-life job when you get out of college.”

Sofia Rahmanzai, a junior at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and an RA for Maverick Village said being an RA challenges her and has helped her create strong bonds with her coworkers.

“I’ve made a ton of friendships, and I like meeting all my new residents,” Rahmanzai said. “I’ve been in other organizations, but this has shown me a different side of leadership.”

To be an RA on Dodge or Scott Campus, students must be of at least sophomore standing. On Dodge Campus, RAs have to maintain a 2.5 GPA while on Scott Campus at least a 2.75 GPA is required.

Perks to the job differ by campus as well. On Dodge campus, RAs receive free housing, and a $320 monthly stipend. On Scott campus, RAs receive free housing and a full meal plan at Scott Café.

Students interested in applying need to have a resume and fill out applications online. An additional step of submitting an unofficial transcript is required for Scott campus applications.