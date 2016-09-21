Quick recap: NU Board of Regents meeting

Cassie Wade

NEWS EDITOR

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents met at Varner Hall in Lincoln Friday to vote on several items.

Several of the items voted on directly impact the University of Nebraska at Omaha, including the creation of several new degree programs.

The creation of a Master of Science in computer science education and a computer science education graduate certificate were approved for UNO’s College of Information Science and Technology (IS&T).

The creation of these two new IS&T programs at UNO will have a significant impact on the state of Nebraska, according to Dr. Deepak Khazanchi, who is the associate dean for academic affairs in the College of IS&T.

“The master’s program will allow teachers to study computing and actually bring it back into their classroom,” Khazanchi said. “This really has an impact on the K through 12 teaching community.”

The creation of an undergraduate certificate in tribal management and emergency services for UNO’s College of Public Affairs and Community Service was approved as well.

The Board of Regents’ approval of the undergraduate certificate in tribal management and emergency services has enabled UNO to provide a first-of-its-kind program in North America, according to John Bartle, dean of the College of Public Affairs and Community Service.

“There are 562 tribes in North America, and there is no educational institution, no university, that provides this certificate, so where do they go for their education?” Bartle asked. “We think it’s very important for all of the tribes all across the nation and even North America.”

Bartle said the creation of the certificate also makes UNO “that much more prominent in the community.”

The donor ship for Maverick Landing, which will be located on Scott campus, was also approved, according to senior computer engineering major Patrick Davlin, who is UNO’s student body president and student regent.

“The regents are pretty excited about the Maverick Landing,” Davlin said. “They had some positive feedback in that regard. That was really the biggest UNO item that went through today.”

Davlin said Maverick Landing will have academic, career and enrollment spaces. It will be part of the first floor of Scott Crossing, which is a new housing unit currently un-der construction.

The Board of Regents also approved an increase in the state-funded salary of President Hank Bounds from $480,000 to $510,000.

“I don’t think it [Bound’s salary increase] will really effect students too much,” Davlin said. “Twenty thousand of his increase comes from private funds, so it’s really a pretty negligible impact on students.”

Bounds also receives a privately funded supplemental salary of $20,000. Bounds’ salary increase will be effective July 1, 2016, according to the media advisory.

Several other items up for consideration included a budget increase for University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing-Lincoln division building project and a related bond resolution.

The establishment of the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center at the Agriculture Research and Development Center near Mead, Nebraska.

The elimination of the formal center designations for the Northeast Research and Extension Center and Agricultural Research and Development Center at UNL.

Creating a Master of Health Professionals Teaching and Technology and a post-baccalaureate certificate in health professions teaching and technology in the College of Allied Health Professionals at UNMC.

All items on the agenda passed unanimously, according to University of Nebraska at Omaha Director of Communications Melissa Lee.

A complete agenda from the meeting as well as the minutes can be found at nebraska.edu.